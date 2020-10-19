SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.