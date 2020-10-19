SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 360,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 606,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

STKL opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.91. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SunOpta by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SunOpta by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in SunOpta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.