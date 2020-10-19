Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. AAP (NASDAQ:AAPJ) Head-To-Head Survey

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunworks and AAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 87.97%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than AAP.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.70% -102.20% -30.68% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and AAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $59.83 million 0.88 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -1.53 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

