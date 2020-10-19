Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $41.58. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.39 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

