Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $53.29 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

