Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $25.00. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 449,680 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and a P/E ratio of -81.00.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial range of technology a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, odour, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

