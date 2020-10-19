Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €118.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €106.92 ($125.79).

FRA SY1 traded up €0.80 ($0.94) on Monday, reaching €117.60 ($138.35). The company had a trading volume of 145,631 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €117.12 and its 200-day moving average is €104.06. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

