SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $665,252.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $665,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,733.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SYNNEX stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,719,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 479,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

