Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

