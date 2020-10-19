Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 357,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $659.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

