TD Securities Begins Coverage on Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.99. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.