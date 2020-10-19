TD Securities Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $20.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Raymond James upgraded AltaGas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

