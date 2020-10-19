TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $2,920,800.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,417,400.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Greg Strakosch sold 13,305 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $529,272.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $49.56 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 593.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TechTarget by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

