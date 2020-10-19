Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of Buy.

TLPFY stock opened at $160.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

