Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE:TEX opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

