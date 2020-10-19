Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.24. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

