Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.38.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

