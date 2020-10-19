Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cascend Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

