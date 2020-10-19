Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $130.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.96.

Shares of TXN opened at $155.02 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

