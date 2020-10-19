The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.30). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

GT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 21,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

