The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.38. 49,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

