The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. First Command Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Shares of PG opened at $145.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

