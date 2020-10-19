The Procter & Gamble (PG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. The Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.27-5.48 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PG opened at $144.39 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

