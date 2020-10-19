The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 3,963,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,949.8 days.

SGGEF traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $9.10. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

