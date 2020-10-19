The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 6.3% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $112,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 122,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.