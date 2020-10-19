The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.23.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

