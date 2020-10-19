Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $82.77 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.