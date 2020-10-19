Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,758,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,189,000 after acquiring an additional 185,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after buying an additional 2,644,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 967,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.