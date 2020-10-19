TokenPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $490,107.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $832,764.69 and approximately $490,107.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,630.54 or 0.99963443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00126511 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,604,252 coins and its circulating supply is 21,604,240 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

