Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

