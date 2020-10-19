Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Total by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Total by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Total by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

