TouchCon Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $391,466.82 and approximately $5,524.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

