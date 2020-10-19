Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) PT Raised to C$3.75

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TXP opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 million and a PE ratio of -17.23.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

