Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in September

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 764,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.