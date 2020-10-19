Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TRV opened at $113.32 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $142.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

