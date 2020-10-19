Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Up to $30.52

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.52, but opened at $32.98. Trinseo shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 2,635 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Trinseo by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

