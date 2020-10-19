TrueFlip (TFL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,779.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 60.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001992 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,779.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.