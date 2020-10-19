TrustSwap Hits One Day Volume of $1.37 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001929 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $20.68 million and $1.37 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,513 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.