Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.