TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118,659.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $991,372.41 and $118,659.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 85,225,802,524 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

