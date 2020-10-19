UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FPE. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.05 ($43.58).

FPE stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.51. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

