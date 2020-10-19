UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBLUY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

