UBS Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.31 ($63.90).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.24. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

