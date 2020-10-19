Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.07.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

