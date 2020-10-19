Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE UAA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

