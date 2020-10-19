uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $188,265.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded uniQure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on uniQure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in uniQure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

