United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.