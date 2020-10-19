USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.70-5.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on USNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

