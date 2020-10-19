UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.19. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 16,499 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.00.

UTStarcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

