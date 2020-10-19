Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.08. Uxin shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 5,324 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UXIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Uxin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.63.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 325.79% and a negative return on equity of 884.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,515,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,130 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.